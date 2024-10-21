John Kinsel, One of the Last Navajo Code Talkers, Dies at 107

In 1942, Navajo John Kinsel volunteered to join the Marine Corps and left for the recruit depot in San Diego as World War II raged.

Kinsel was given a very special task. He recalled taking a kind of vocabulary test. Mr. Kinsel was asked about “big words” — infiltrators, amphibious, concentration. He had no trouble passing. “I went through just like that,” Kinsel told historians recording this important moment in World War II history.

He was to become a code talker. This select group of U.S. Marines conveyed military orders in the Diné language. The Japanese couldn’t break the code, and it saved many American troops and helped them gain ground.

Kinsel served in Guadalcanal, Iwo Jima, Guam and Bougainville Island from 1943 to 1945, among the second cohort of Navajo Code Talkers sent to the Pacific. In his estimation, there were a total of about 200 Code Talkers.

He used his knowledge of the Navajo language to create an unbreakable code that played a crucial role in securing victory for U.S. forces in the Pacific Theater during World War II. His courage and dedication helped save countless lives and contributed significantly to the military’s efforts during one of history’s darkest periods.

HE WAS REVERED

The Navajo Times noted that Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren expressed deep sorrow at the news of Kinsel’s passing.

“John Kinsel was not just a hero; he was a pillar of our community and a testament to the strength of our people. His contributions during the war and his dedication to his family and culture will always be remembered. I am saddened to hear of the news, of his passing,” said President Nygren.

Kinsel was honorably discharged in January 1946 and returned to his home community near Lukachukai, Ariz. Kinsel dedicated his life to his family and his heritage. Mr. Kinsel never left his hometown. According to a Library of Congress biography, he became an instructional aide at a school in nearby Chinley and built a log cabin for his family.

According to the Navajo Times., John Kinsel Sr. was born in 1917 in Cove, Arizona.

Mr. Kinsel died peacefully in his sleep at the age of 107. He was one of the few Navajo code talkers still alive and was revered by his tribe.

The Navajo Times noted that his son Ron poignantly described his passing: The howling wind seemed to signal the arrival of their ancestors as they came to escort his father in the early dawn hours.