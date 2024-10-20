Kamala Still Doesn’t Know What She’d Do Differently from Biden

It’s amazing how Kamala Harris keeps getting asked the same questions and never gives a decent answer.

NBC reporter Peter Alexander asked her what she would do differently than Joe Biden.

“I mean to be very candid with you, you, even including Mike Pence, vice presidents are not critical to their presidents. I think that really, actually in terms of the tradition of it, and also just going forward, it does not make for a productive and important relationship.”

That was an awful answer. Doesn’t she have one advisor who can feed her some intelligent responses? How many times does she have to be asked the same question and still not be able to answer it?

Watch:

It is truly astonishing that this is her answer, after all this time, to the most basic of questions. And she just called herself irrelevant in the process. Just watch:pic.twitter.com/ST7dToYvDq — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 18, 2024