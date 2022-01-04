John Lewis Voting Act to Destroy Republican Voting Rights Will Likely Pass

We have several articles on The John Lewis Voting Act and you should consider going to the actual Act here and here to find out for yourself what it does to voting rights in this country. It nationalizes the vote and allows Merrick Garland to decide all congressional districts in the country. They can forever alter districts to be governed by Democrats in perpetuity.

It will abolish voter ID and all those millions of people who poured in can vote since they will all be registered the same day.

To top it all off they will expand a nonpartisan body, The Federal Elections Commission, with 3 Dems and 3 GOP, to 7 members with an extra Democrat the President chooses, making it a rubber stamp for the Democrat Party.

The horrendous bill will likely happen with a carve-out to the filibuster. Joe Manchin is open to it (but he wants a bipartisan vote).

Democrats decided they only can win if they cheat and with this bill, they will win permanently. They won’t have to bother with mail-in balloting, ballot harvesting, illegal changes in election laws, or Zuckerberg’s half-million to corrupt the election.

This is communism. Get ready for The Great Reset.

Watch:

Related