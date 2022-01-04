Big! Joe Rogan Joins Gettr

Podcaster Joe Rogan is on Gettr, along with Dr. Robert Malone and Marjorie Taylor Greene. The more that we see prominent people on a particular platform, the weaker Twitter will get. Rogan has 7.8 million followers.

“Just in case [expletive] over at Twitter gets even dumber, I’m here now as well,” Rogan wrote on the platform. “Rejoice!”

Rogan’s move to the social media platform chaired by former Trump adviser Jason Miller, came as Twitter suspended the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after she posted information about COVID-19 vaccines that Twitter said violated its terms and services.

They have to put her back. They admitted that two of their strikes against her were a “mistake.”

Before Greene’s ban, Twitter also suspended the account of mRNA vaccine technology inventor Dr. Robert Malone, last week, just days before he was interviewed by Rogan.

Over the weekend, Twitter temporarily suspended media company Grabien’s account after it posted a video that included an interview with Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.). Biggs criticized pharmaceutical corporations.

“This is beyond censorship of speech,” Greene wrote. “I’m an elected Member of Congress representing over 700,000 US tax paying citizens and I represent their voices, values, defend their freedoms, and protect the Constitution.” In a separate post, Greene proclaimed Twitter “will be irrelevant and will lose [its] grip on American politics” with recent suspensions as well as more and more high-profile people joining other social media platforms. Pray she’s correct. We need to do something about Zuckerberg’s grip on our elections. He’s an arrogant piece of work.

