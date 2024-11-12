Jonathan Turley Comments on Bob Casey Refusing to Concede

With Chuck Schumer’s encouragement, Senator Casey still refuses to concede the race he has lost to Dave McCormick. Even the AP called the race.

He’s a pal of sleazy Marc Elias’s. That should explain a lot.

Jonathan Turley reported:

The firm of former Clinton campaign general counsel Marc Elias has lost another election case in a spectacular fashion. The Chief Judge of the Western District of Wisconsin, James Peterson (an Obama appointee), did not just reject but ridiculed the Elias Law Group challenge to a witness requirement for absentee voting. Elias has been previously sanctioned in court and accused of lying in the Steele dossier scandal by journalists and others.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson ruled against the lawsuit brought by the Elias Law Group, arguing that the witness requirement violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The case was too wacky for an Obama judge, and it adds to a long list of Elias’s failures. His cases are so bizarre that he has been sanctioned.

Elias has made millions from gerrymandering and contesting elections.

Maybe Elias is planning to take this Casey non-case. He has lost by over 34,000 votes and has no path to victory. However, if the difference goes below a half point, Casey can contest it. That’s what he seems to want to do.

Meanwhile, Chuck Schumer will block Casey’s opponent, Dave McCormick, from orientation out of pettiness. Several Republicans planned to enter orientation with him, daring Schumer to arrest them. Since then, Schumer extended an invitation to Casey to attend orientation.

Sen. Casey continued on Tuesday to refuse to concede. Regardless of the outcome of the effort, Casey’s association with Marc Elias destroys any moral high ground for him and his campaign. Elias remains an infamous figure from past election controversies. https://t.co/RMzSelZaJW — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 12, 2024

