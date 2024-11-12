Sen. Warren Sends Smoke Signals on a New Fake Trump Crime

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who pretended to be an Indian to get ahead, accused President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team of “already breaking the law” in light of a weekend report that the Republican has yet to sign ethics pledges that are part of the transition agreements with the Biden administration. Warren is an authoritarian to the left of Bernie Sanders politically.

They did nothing illegal.

Where was this Warren energy when they opened the borders and let criminals and terrorists pour into the country?

“Incoming presidents are required to prevent conflicts of interest and sign an ethics agreement. This is what illegal corruption looks like,” Warren whined on X.

Did she notice Judge Merchan’s conflicts of interest in the Manhattan felony trial against Trump?

“Donald Trump and his transition team are already breaking the law,” Warren wrote in a post on the social platform X. “I would know because I wrote the law. Incoming presidents are required to prevent conflicts of interest and sign an ethics agreement.”

The former Native American with PePaw’s high cheekbones phrased it that way to give herself some credibility. It’s a wonder she has any.

She’s referencing The Presidential Transition Act. What they are doing is not illegal.

Its legal mandates apply to the incumbent president and the GSA, which must, “to the maximum extent practicable,” enter into an MOA agreement with the incoming team.

The DJT team’s failure to do so limits their access to resources, but isn’t illegal. He doesn’t want the resources. He’s shedding the establishment of both parties to whatever degree possible.

Since she wrote the law, she knows she’s lying again. Warren has made a successful career for herself built on lies.

