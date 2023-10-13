Jordan Bans Pro-Palestinian Protests as They March to Israel

Israel soldiers have entered Gaza for raids, but Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria is the greater threat. The New York Times reported that Iran and Hezbollah helped plan the attack in Israel on Saturday.

Iran and its allies in the Middle Eastern region, notably the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, helped the Palestinian group Hamas prepare for the October 7 attack on Israel. The “New York Times” cited Syrian and Iranian sources, but underlining that at the moment, Western intelligence agencies have not found evidence of Tehran’s involvement in planning the attacks.

The West won’t admit it, no matter how much evidence they find.

According to Agenzia Nova, tens of thousands of people took part yesterday in a protest in Amman, the capital of Jordan. It was called to demand the country’s entry into the war against Israel. About 3 million Palestinians live in Jordan, with a population of 11.5 million. Most of the population is Sunni Muslim, with a minority Christian population.

Some of the populace are very unhappy with the pro-American King Abdullah II.

Jordan has handled protesters before.

An unprecedented number of people filled the streets of the capital of Jordan If King Abdullah II is in Raghadan (royal palace), then an attempt to evacuate members of the Hashemite dynasty from Amman using helicopters or American special forces cannot be ruled out. Despite… pic.twitter.com/06NlnM8shk — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 13, 2023

Jordanians are moving south as Israeli flyers directed, and Israel begins the incursion to the north. The UN condemned the move and told Israel to rescind the order. They are not going to rescind it.

Hamas is ordering residents to remain in place as Israeli troops amass on the border.

The Times of Israel is physically forcing them to stay because they want to use them as human shields. That was my guess earlier today.

Jordan protesters began marching towards the border earlier today. They look like the men pouring across the US border.

They disperse the protesters in this clip, and banned pro-Palestinian protests.

