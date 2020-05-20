Journalist Mika demands Twitter take President Trump’s account down

Mika Brzezinski, co-host of Morning Joe, wants to suppress free speech, and worse, she wants to suppress President Trump’s free speech. She hates him and disagrees with him. For her, that’s a good reason to silence him. To have someone in the media try to silence our president or anyone on a key social media platform is very anti-American.

The so-called journalist wants the President’s account taken down.

.@jack At what point is @Twitter a part of this? TAKE DOWN TRUMP’s ACCOUNT— the world world be safer. Retweet if you agree — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

What is bothering Mika right now is that the President has resurrected the case of a young intern who was found dead in her husband Joe Scarborough’s office. It is believed she fell and hit her head.

The Morning Joe co-host called the President a “sick and disgusting person.” Meanwhile, Mika and Joe torch the President daily on their show.

She is demanding action against the President, and wants the President banned from Twitter to “make the world safer.”

Mika said he’s hurting other people and himself, but it was her husband Joe who joked about the young woman’s death with Howard Stern a number of years ago.

“Twitter, you shouldn’t be allowing this, and you should be taking these tweets down, and you should be ashamed of yourself. You’ll be hearing from me, on this, because this is BS,” she said.

“Donald, you’re a sick person. You’re really a cruel, sick, disgusting person,” Ms. Brzezinski added. “And you can keep tweeting about Joe, but you’re just hurting other people, and of course you’re just hurting yourself.”

She revealed earlier today that she has a call set up with Jack Dorsey, adding that Twitter has deleted misleading tweets from another head of state — Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

Watch:

Mika goes in on Trump after he again accuses Joe Scarborough of murder: “I’ll just take a point of personal privilege here, that’s sick. Donald you’re a sick person. … You’re really a cruel, sick, disgusting person.” pic.twitter.com/iqyX9xXKHu — Lis Power (@LisPower1) May 20, 2020

She has a lot of support on Twitter. Users on Twitter with any kind of microphone are on the left. Conservatives are suppressed.

Still, Trump has his supporters too, and they’re active on her thread:

I have no interest in Mika Brzezinski whining about Donald Trump’s tweets when she and Joe have suggested on multiple occasions that Donald Trump has dementia https://t.co/vzGAqTGepT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 20, 2020

Here's hubby yukking it up about the thing you're so mad about Mikaren. https://t.co/XBhAVIJHgu — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) May 20, 2020