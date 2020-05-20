Journalist Mika demands Twitter take President Trump’s account down

Mika Brzezinski, co-host of Morning Joe, wants to suppress free speech, and worse, she wants to suppress President Trump’s free speech. She hates him and disagrees with him. For her, that’s a good reason to silence him. To have someone in the media try to silence our president or anyone on a key social media platform is very anti-American.
The so-called journalist wants the President’s account taken down.
.@jack At what point is @Twitter a part of this? TAKE DOWN TRUMP’s ACCOUNT— the world world be safer. Retweet if you agree
— Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020
What is bothering Mika right now is that the President has resurrected the case of a young intern who was found dead in her husband Joe Scarborough’s office. It is believed she fell and hit her head.
The Morning Joe co-host called the President a “sick and disgusting person.” Meanwhile, Mika and Joe torch the President daily on their show.
She is demanding action against the President, and wants the President banned from Twitter to “make the world safer.”
Mika said he’s hurting other people and himself, but it was her husband Joe who joked about the young woman’s death with Howard Stern a number of years ago.
“Twitter, you shouldn’t be allowing this, and you should be taking these tweets down, and you should be ashamed of yourself. You’ll be hearing from me, on this, because this is BS,” she said.
“Donald, you’re a sick person. You’re really a cruel, sick, disgusting person,” Ms. Brzezinski added. “And you can keep tweeting about Joe, but you’re just hurting other people, and of course you’re just hurting yourself.”
She revealed earlier today that she has a call set up with Jack Dorsey, adding that Twitter has deleted misleading tweets from another head of state — Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.
Watch:
Mika goes in on Trump after he again accuses Joe Scarborough of murder: “I’ll just take a point of personal privilege here, that’s sick. Donald you’re a sick person. … You’re really a cruel, sick, disgusting person.” pic.twitter.com/iqyX9xXKHu
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) May 20, 2020
She has a lot of support on Twitter. Users on Twitter with any kind of microphone are on the left. Conservatives are suppressed.
Still, Trump has his supporters too, and they’re active on her thread:
I have no interest in Mika Brzezinski whining about Donald Trump’s tweets when she and Joe have suggested on multiple occasions that Donald Trump has dementia https://t.co/vzGAqTGepT
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 20, 2020
Here's hubby yukking it up about the thing you're so mad about Mikaren. https://t.co/XBhAVIJHgu
— Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) May 20, 2020
Twitterführer comrade Dorsey knows that the Twitter machine would lose millions if he bans the Don.
It would also show what totalitarian control freak Karens the CPUSA really is even to the dimmest of bulbs.
Too bad so sad comrade Mika but you don’t control what anyone thinks or the Twitter machine.
While dial surfing on das Radio last night a pundit said that Trump has painted the CPUSA into a corner as they show that they don’t want people working or enjoying any freedoms as part of the Coronapocalypse.
Mika dear, we know this is getting uncomfortable for you. We know that Joey has some demons that many have never heard about. But many do know;). Mika, you aren’t that important in the scheme of life.
Twitter is not going to give up millions of dollars. Trump would go to a different forum and take millions of people with him. Mika is just a rich spoiled brat handed everyting in life.
Morning Joe is nothing more than a grocery store checkout tabloid, Joe and Mika everyday have the same round table of trump hating liars taking Trump’s comments and twisting them with spin and lies, if anything needs to be silenced, Its Morning Joe or as I call them Bevis and Butthead !!!!!!