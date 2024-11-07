Juan Williams Makes a Fool of Himself Spreading Racial Division

Reporter Michael Goodwin was on the Cats & Cosby radio show today, and he let loose on Barack Obama. He called Obama a “poison,” and as long as he controls the party, Democrats will not go back to what they were.

He recalled that when Trump took office in 2017, he inherited all these Obama appointees, and he thought he had a full staff. They all proceeded to damage his presidency.

Obama has seriously harmed the party and this country. That takes us to one of his acolytes, Juan Williams.

Juan Williams claims people didn’t vote for Harris because she is a woman and a black woman. Williams said it was white grievance politics that got Donald Trump elected. He also said it’s unbelievable that people would vote for an insurrectionist.

When Barack Obama was in office, Juan regularly visited the White House to speak with him. Juan has never been logical, but his reliance on Obama is unhelpful. Did Obama give him advice before this performance? No one is more divisive and race-obsessed than Barack Obama.

