CIA Outlet WaPo Warns Trump’s Day 1 Promises Won’t Happen

According to the Washington Post’s analysis of his speeches from his campaign launch in Nov. 2022 to Sept. 2024, Trump has made 41 distinct promises about what he wants to do “on day one” as president and mentioned those promises more than 200 times on the campaign trail.

We are supposed to be horrified by this.

EDUCATION

Trump has promised, on day one, to cut funds to schools that teach what he has described as“critical race theory” and “transgender insanity.” 82 times.

IMMIGRATION

He has mentioned starting the “largest deportation operation in American history” over 20 times.

ENERGY

Trump has vowed to “repeal Biden’s electric vehicle mandate” 31 times.

TRANSGENDER ISSUES

He has also repeatedly (25 times) promised to “keep men out of women’s sports.”

The Establishment Isn’t Happy

Sentinel must admit this is why we supported and voted for Donald Trump last week. The Post says much of it is unconstitutional. So says the people who supported open borders, paying off college loans for rich people, and forcing EVs on us that we can’t afford, among other things.

They decried the so-called Muslim ban. He banned the same countries Barack Obama banned. A lot of people don’t realize that because of our corrupt media.

Trump didn’t have to run, and he didn’t take a paycheck when he was in office. He did this to give the government back to the people and have a different kind of country. The people rejected the establishment that sold our jobs to foreign countries for their own globalist greed. That is both parties.

Open borders WaPo warned:

But presidents must adhere to constitutional protections such as due process when enacting immigration policies. His promise to conduct mass deportations would face legal challenges on this front, as well as logistical hurdles that would make an immediate large-scale deportation infeasible. Advocates have also condemned the plan as inhumane.

WaPo claims he wants to get rid of birthright citizenship. They further said it’s a bedrock principle under the 14th Amendment. However, it was only a footnote in an irrelevant law—one interpretation.

They also plan to pull the same principle they used for DACAs. The courts wouldn’t let him cancel the unconstitutional executive order. Democrats believe they can apply that to all the illegal aliens they let into the country.

As for energy, WaPo said Trump can’t repeal climate change laws.

On transgender issues, they said he couldn’t end transgender surgeries of children or ban “transgender women” (biological men) out of women’s sports.

They had no problem with Biden-Harris inflicting all these things on us.