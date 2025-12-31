Judge Blocks Admin Canceling TPS Migrants from Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua

A Biden federal judge on Wednesday blocked the Trump administration from ending deportation protections for migrants from Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua. None of these people has presented evidence of “credible fear,” and nothing has changed in their countries. Nothing unusual is going on in Honduras, Nepal, or Nicaragua.

Opponents argue that the terminations are motivated by racial hostility.

San Francisco District Judge Trina Thompson wrote that the administration’s decision failed to consider the conditions in these countries that they would be forced to return to, which, as we said, are the same as always.

Apparently, we have to take in the whole world because these countries and most countries have never been great, and likely won’t be in the years to come.

The judge called it racism after the litigants, the National TPS Alliance, made the allegation.

Trina referenced statements made about the fact that people invaded the country.

“These statements reflect a stereotyping of the immigrants protected under the TPS program as criminal invaders and perpetuate the discriminatory belief that certain immigrant populations will replace the white population,” wrote Thompson, an appointee of Joe Biden.

TPS provides deportation relief and work permits to people already in the U.S. if their home countries experience a natural disaster, armed conflict, or other extraordinary event. Under the program, Noem has the authority to grant, extend, or terminate TPS designations for specific countries.

The judges are superseding the administration’s authority.

The Supreme Court has already ruled that the administration has the authority to terminate TPS. However, district judges ignore the Supreme Court decisions because they want these delays. It doesn’t matter that people are arrested because they are dangerous or don’t belong here for other reasons. Democrats and their activist judges want to keep all of these new Democrat voters in the United States.