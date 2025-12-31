Washington State Senator Moves to Protect Somali Daycares from Investigations

A Washington state Democratic lawmaker introduced a bill that would exempt the sharing of personal information in public records for all child care providers in the state. This is undoubtedly aimed at covering up alleged Somali daycare fraud and the role of Democrats in it.

Democratic state Sen. Lisa Wellman sponsored SB 5926 on Dec. 22. The legislation extends the public records exemption from applying only to family home child care providers to covering any licensed or certified providers of child care, according to the text summary.

The bill she wants extended allegedly protects them from harassment.

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown told The Seattle Times on Tuesday that right-wing influencers were investigating child care centers they said had ties to the Somali community in the state. He added that community members had reached out.

Democrat corruption is totally out in the open now. They’re not only allowing Somali corruption, they are going to protect it.