Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home Judge Blocks Trump Admin From Accessing Tax Info to Track Illegals

Judge Blocks Trump Admin From Accessing Tax Info to Track Illegals

By
M Dowling
-
0
19

A second federal judge reportedly has blocked the Trump administration from using taxpayer address information to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement track down undocumented immigrants.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani on Thursday ordered the IRS to stop sharing residential addresses with ICE while the court reviews the case, Politico reported.

Talwani also barred ICE from using any taxpayer information it has already received under the agreement.

Talwani, a Boston-based appointee of then-President Barack Obama, said the information-sharing arrangement may violate federal taxpayer privacy laws. She doesn’t want a “chilling effect” on immigrants filing tax returns.

She means illegal immigrants.

The ruling targets a deal made last year between the Treasury Department and the Department of Homeland Security, the parent agencies of the IRS and ICE, respectively.

It allowed the IRS to give ICE addresses.

It will be appealed. It’s a Democrat delaying tactic.

Previous articleThe UK Runs Soviet Star Chambers: The Case of Lucy Connolly
Next articleWes Moore Relies on His Elite Family History
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x