Judge Blocks Trump Admin From Accessing Tax Info to Track Illegals

A second federal judge reportedly has blocked the Trump administration from using taxpayer address information to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement track down undocumented immigrants.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani on Thursday ordered the IRS to stop sharing residential addresses with ICE while the court reviews the case, Politico reported.

Talwani also barred ICE from using any taxpayer information it has already received under the agreement.

Talwani, a Boston-based appointee of then-President Barack Obama, said the information-sharing arrangement may violate federal taxpayer privacy laws. She doesn’t want a “chilling effect” on immigrants filing tax returns.

The ruling targets a deal made last year between the Treasury Department and the Department of Homeland Security, the parent agencies of the IRS and ICE, respectively.

It allowed the IRS to give ICE addresses.

