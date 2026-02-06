The UK Runs Soviet Star Chambers: The Case of Lucy Connolly

The case of Lucy Connolly in Britain should be of concern to everyone in the West. It is a perfect example of a two-tier system, overcriminalization, and overpunishment. It is a case about weaponizing punishments to serve as a lesson to others. In Lucy’s case, it was a post they didn’t like.

Lucy isn’t proud of the post and deleted it within hours. She lost her temper over the deaths of three little girls in Southport by a radical lunatic. Riots ensued, and Lucy’s comments were made during the riots. She was charged with inciting racial hatred and was fast-tracked for approval by Attorney General Lord Hermer. There was no evidence that she incited any hatred.

The police lied, and the administration decided to impugn her character as they arrested, charged, and sentenced her in their Star Chamber. They deprived her of all her rights.

No Trial, Just Lies

Lucy is a child giver and a mother with no police record. The judge gave her 31 months in prison. She was released after ten months. By way of comparison, a 70-something migrant who raped a 12-year-old was recently spared any custodial sentence.

Connolly was charged under the Public Order Act 1986, requiring approval from the Attorney General. Documents obtained by Connolly via a Subject Access Request (SAR) show her case was fast-tracked in an attempt to deter further disorder. On a Friday night, Lord Hermer granted specialist counter-terrorism prosecutors permission within just 12 hours to prosecute her.

She didn’t have a jury of her peers and no time to consider her own case because she spoke in a way they didn’t like. They don’t have free speech in Britain, and the leaders have turned fascist; they are making criminals of ordinary people and have put 12,000 people away for things they said or posted.

The Starmer government has politicized justice.

As now revealed, they over-prosecuted her to set an example for others: Keep your mouth shut, or you’ll go to prison for years.

Diversity is our strength!

Lucy, a child caregiver, lost a child due to NHS incompetence, so the loss of these three children hit her hard. She posted that she wanted to see mass deportations and that they should burn all the hotels with the #$%@ in it. She took it down when her head cleared. Lucy didn’t mean it, of course. After taking it down, she wrote that violence isn’t the answer. She is married to a Tory Councillor.

The Telegraph:

Lucy was charged on the night of August 9. By 9.45 am the following day – a Saturday, when good lawyers are hard to find – the CPS had got confirmation that Lord Hermer had signed off the prosecution. Up early, was he? Emails said the case had gone through as an “emergency prosecution”, what one senior barrister described to me as “almost certainly unlawful”.

“They have to prove it’s an emergency – and it clearly isn’t,” he said. “What is it they’re trying to prevent? Mrs Connolly had already deleted her tweet. Saying it’s an emergency prosecution is clearly political.”

There was no emergency.

On email, the CPS continued: “There is evidence of other racist tweets sent on L.C’s account. Both before and after the particular tweet. This demonstrates that this was not a one-off regrettable tweet but part of her dislike for immigrants and a desire for…” [The final word of the sentence is redacted.]

Not true. “No further racist tweets were found on my phone or my Twitter account,” Lucy says. “This is confirmed by Northamptonshire Police in a reply to a complaint I made against them. There is one charge for one tweet on the indictment.” If the police or CPS claimed there were other racist tweets, then they “misled the court,” says the barrister, “which is very serious.”

They lied to make an example of her.

🚨Breaking News🚨 I have been in contact with @LucyTCWife Connolly, her prosecution was directly sanctioned by Lord Hermer the @attorneygeneral. I can only conclude this was a witch hunt, a prime example of two-tier justice. There is more to come. pic.twitter.com/reBLhBBJxz — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) February 2, 2026

Watch, the lies are just awful: