Judge Boasberg Demands the Return of 100 Illegal Aliens

Far-left Judge Boasberg is continuing his Crusade against the Trump administration’s deportations. He ruled on Monday that the Trump administration must allow Venezuelan men it deported to El Salvador’s prison to return to the US to fight their case.

This will test the use of the Alien Enemies Act.

The case was brought by more than 100 Venezuelan men who were removed from the U.S. in March under the Alien Enemies Act (AEA). They were accused of being members of the Tren de Aragua gang. They were here illegally.

Before they were flown out of the country amid a court hearing challenging their removal, the men had sought a court order to bar their deportation.

Open Borders

Several leftist judges declared their removal unlawful.

Democrats and their judges will not allow deportations. We are now an open borders nation, or at least we were and will be again once Democrats get back into office. Democrats will give all these monsters a path to citizenship.

“The Court finds that the only remedy that would give effect to its granting of Plaintiffs’ Motion would be to order the Government to undo the effects of their unlawful removal by facilitating a meaningful opportunity to contest their designation and the Proclamation’s validity. Otherwise, a finding of unlawful removal would be meaningless for Plaintiffs, who have already been sent back to Venezuela against their wishes and without due process,” Boasberg wrote.

“Expedited removal cannot be allowed to render this relief toothless. If secretly spiriting individuals to another country were enough to neuter the Great Writ, then ‘the Government could snatch anyone off the street, turn him over to a foreign country, and then effectively foreclose any corrective course of action.’”

The ruling gives the Trump administration until Jan. 5 “to facilitate the return of Plaintiffs to the United States or to otherwise provide them with hearings that satisfy the requirements of due process.”

The Soviet-Like ACLU

Lee Gelernt is an attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union who is representing the men, and said it was a victory for a group that has disputed from the beginning that they had ties to Tren de Aragua.

The ACLU is a relic from the Soviets. It’s still a communistic organization.

“After enduring months of torture, these men will finally get the due process they deserve, notwithstanding the Trump administration’s underhanded attempts to deny them any opportunity to contest the accusations that they are gang members,” he said in a statement to The Hill.

There is zero evidence of torture. The left showed during the J6 star chamber hearings that they had no concerns about due process. However, the legitimacy of sending them to the prison is for the law to decide.