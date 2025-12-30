Minnesota’s Theft Industry: Tiny Restaurant Claimed to Serve 18K Meals a Day

Aimee Bock and codefendant Salim Ahmed Said, co-owner of the now-closed Safari Restaurant in Minneapolis, which was one of the main locations for fraudulent claims, were convicted in March. The two of them, and 77 others, claimed nearly a quarter-billion dollars in reimbursements for millions of meals they never served.

Bock and Said have not yet been sentenced and remain in custody.

The remainder of the $5.2 million restitution request against Bock seeks payments for various deposits and payments made to entities tied to the scheme, as well as “bribes and kickbacks” related to fraud.

They had 35 seats and claimed to provide 18,000 meals per day. The Federal taxpayer funded this, and Gov. Tim Walz never noticed. If he put even a modicum of oversight on this, it would have been easily uncovered.

Rep. Omar was friends with Said. He donated to her campaign. It makes one wonder since her district was the worst for this fraud.

It is an industry, and Minnesota is probably not the only state involved.

The Charts came from Dutch Rojas. He wrote on his Substack:

Senator Amy Klobuchar posted: “The time for talk is over, the time for action is now. If Congressional Republicans don’t act to extend the health care tax credits by next week, millions of Americans will see their premiums double or even triple.”

She’s blaming Republicans for healthcare costs. Despite federal probes already under way into the $9 billion fraud scandal, she remains focused on the partisan debate. Meanwhile, in her home state of Minnesota:

[Possibly] $9 billion has been stolen from Medicaid and federal nutrition programs under Governor Tim Walz’s watch, the largest coordinated fraud in American history (United States v. Feeding Our Future, No. 21-CR-00123).

78 defendants have been charged. Over 50 have been convicted. Federal prosecutors say the money bought luxury cars, real estate in Kenya and Turkey, and may have funded the Somali terrorist group al-Shabaab.

480 state employees have accused Walz of ignoring early warnings and retaliating against whistleblowers.

