Judge Cannon OKs the Release of Jack Smith’s Trump Report

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

From Fox NewsA federal judge cleared the way for the release of the special counsel report on President-elect Trump’s election interference case on Monday.

It would have been leaked anyway.

Judge Aileen Cannon approved the release of the first of two volumes of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation in her Monday ruling. Cannon will consider releasing the second volume, which relates to Trump’s handling of classified documents, on Friday.

Smith suspended his investigations into Trump after the president-elect secured his return to the White House in November.

Cannon had issued a temporary block on releasing Smith’s reports last week after Trump co-defendants Waltine Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira filed an emergency motion to block the reported imminent release of Smith’s final report.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments