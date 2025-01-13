Poll Finds 57% of Greenlanders Want the US to Buy the Territory

President Trump has watched China and Russia circling Greenland for some time and suggested buying it. The Danish territory is strategically located and is valuable for minerals and oil. The US would like to protect it. The US protected it in World War II from the Nazis.

The Danes aren’t interested in selling, but who knows? In the least Trump would like a lease.

We do have a military base on the territory.

According to a poll by Patriot Polling released Sunday, 57.3 percent of respondents approve of Greenland becoming part of the U.S. Just 37.4 percent disapproved of the potential acquisition, and 5.3 percent are undecided about the move.

The survey only polled 416 people out of 57,000, but it gives a general idea of support. People in Greenland would like their children to have better opportunities than what Denmark can afford them.

Some would like to be independent, which would also benefit the US. It would be a great investment for Trump’s Manifest Destiny portfolio.

The temperature in Greenland today is 5 degrees. The coldest month is February, and the warmest is July, when it can go up0 to 50 degrees. Trees can’t survive. It’s colder than Iceland and can go down to -17 degrees Fahrenheit.

Canada, the 51st State

Canadian liberals are railing against Canada becoming the 51st state as if Trump were serious. We don’t want them to be anything but a country. However, it would be nice to see them vote for a normal Prime Minister, but that’s up to them.

We have enough liberals and leftists who hate truck drivers in the USA. The US doesn’t need more. Western Canada is fairly conservative, but the populated east is very liberal.

China’s Panama Canal

As for Panama, turning that over to communists for nothing in return lacked all foresight. Now we have China moving in. If they decided to shut it down, they could. It would cancel 40% of US commerce. The danger militarily is more serious.

