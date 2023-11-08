Judge Engoron’s TDS-Afflicted Wife Regularly Flips Out on X

Laura Loomer believes she has located the angry anti-Trump X posts by Judge Engoron’s wife, Dawn Marie Engoron. Dawn was on X as late as yesterday, posting anti-Trump, ‘he’s guilty’ comments. She’s been trashing the former president and his lawyer.

Laura Loomer allegedly uncovered her account @dm_sminxs and posted some of the tweets.

If Dawn’s husband doesn’t find Donald Trump guilty, his wife will probably divorce him. Can you imagine their conversations at home?

Dawn Marie has protected her posts today.

According to the rules of the Chief Administrative Judge of the New York State Unified Court System, judges must “not allow family, social, political or other relationships to influence the[ir] … judicial conduct or judgment.”

Dawn Marie is a psychotherapist [with anger issues] and is Arthur Engoron’s third wife. He has four children, two by Dawn Marie.

Here’s a post she liked wanting all of the Trump’s in jail. pic.twitter.com/Hhgw9F12ml — Democrats are a threat to AMERICA (@drdrjojo) November 8, 2023

While I was LIVE on air last night interviewing @RepSantosNY03, Dawn Marie Engoron, the wife of Leftist NYC judge Arthur Engoron was attacking me on her X account for my expose about her corrupt husband who is overseeing the civil fraud trial of President Trump. I… https://t.co/8MjLW26FTL pic.twitter.com/TO1Pp5aMAr — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 8, 2023

While I was LIVE on air last night interviewing @RepSantosNY03, Dawn Marie Engoron, the wife of Leftist NYC judge Arthur Engoron was attacking me on her X account for my expose about her corrupt husband who is overseeing the civil fraud trial of President Trump. I… https://t.co/8MjLW26FTL pic.twitter.com/TO1Pp5aMAr — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 8, 2023

MISTRAIL!

That’s not all. She seems to have found unprofessional conduct by Arthur Engoron.

MUST WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Last night LIVE on my show @LoomerUnleashed, I called Leftist NYC Judge Arthur #Engoron to prove that the number on his personal newsletter, “The Wheatley School Alumni Association newsletter”, in which he actively attacks President Trump and makes… https://t.co/RV3k1QqlTs pic.twitter.com/WrLEwzohCU — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 8, 2023