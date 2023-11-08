Judge Engoron’s TDS-Afflicted Wife Regularly Flips Out on X

By
M Dowling
-
1
46

Laura Loomer believes she has located the angry anti-Trump X posts by Judge Engoron’s wife, Dawn Marie Engoron. Dawn was on X as late as yesterday, posting anti-Trump, ‘he’s guilty’ comments. She’s been trashing the former president and his lawyer.

Laura Loomer allegedly uncovered her account @dm_sminxs and posted some of the tweets.

If Dawn’s husband doesn’t find Donald Trump guilty, his wife will probably divorce him. Can you imagine their conversations at home?

Dawn Marie Engoron, linked in photo – strange photos to use as a professional photo.

Dawn Marie has protected her posts today.

According to the rules of the Chief Administrative Judge of the New York State Unified Court System, judges must “not allow family, social, political or other relationships to influence the[ir] … judicial conduct or judgment.”

Dawn Marie is a psychotherapist [with anger issues] and is  Arthur Engoron’s third wife. He has four children, two by Dawn Marie.

MISTRAIL!
Judge Arthur Engoron
That’s not all. She seems to have found unprofessional conduct by Arthur Engoron.


1 Comment
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
32 minutes ago

Thank you Laura!
Thank you M. Dowling for sharing.
I am constantly amazed and thankful for what these fine brave women do to inform the public.
Could we ask for better Independent female sentinels? Obvious a rhetorical question with the answer being: NO!

0
Reply
