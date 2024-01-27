Alina Habba Describes the Outrageous Rules in the Carroll Case

The E. Jean Carroll case ended today with the jury awarding Carroll over $83 million, with $65 million in punitive damages. In the first trial in which she accused Donald Trump of rape, he was not allowed to present his evidence. Nothing changed in this second defamation trial.

When people are killed, they don’t get ten million dollars, much less 83 million. Carroll didn’t even know what year this allegedly happened. It made it impossible to disprove her case. He had no way to defend himself. In fact, Judge Kaplan deprived Donald Trump of his right to free speech.

Donald Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, said the judge rejected every defense they tried to present.

“Before I walked into court, that judge decided that every single defense President Trump had, we were not allowed to raise in front of the jury. It is in writing and I encourage the journalists, the real journalists to take a minute to look at his orders. There was no proof. And I couldn’t prove that she didn’t bring in the dress. [Carroll claimed a certain dress was the one she wore when she was raped, but it wasn’t made at the time.]

“There was no DNA. There was no expert. My experts were denied. Two of them were denied to come in…Let me bring up that Reid Hoffman funded Miss Kaplan [a law firm representing Carroll]. And you know what we got in there? That my witness who was her friend who said she is a drug addict, and the drug addict is herself. That friend I found out in there was paid for by Miss Kaplan’s firm, and that is disgusting.

[Judge Kaplan is not related to Carroll’s attorney, Kaplan.]

“And that is a violation of everything I stand for. And that is why I stand for Trump…”

“Ladies and gentlemen, you are not allowed to be stripped of every defense you have. Ladies and gentlemen…imagine a point where a judge tells the lawyer before your client, the former president of the United States, the leading candidate and obvious nominee for the Republican Party, tell me the questions you’re going to ask before he takes the stand to defend himself…”

“Tell me the questions you’re going to ask and how he’s going to respond, and then edited my questions, edited. The response he was allowed to give and guess what my client did? He took the stand. He abided by the rules of this corrupt system that I have seen. We will immediately appeal. We will set aside that ridiculous jury, and I just remind you of one thing. I will continue with President Trump to fight for everybody’s First Amendment right to speak…”

We now live in Somalia. This is how I picture the justice system in Somalia.

BREAKING: Alina Habba speaks out on E. Jean Carroll verdict ordering former President Donald Trump to pay $83.3 M in damages. pic.twitter.com/tnqEftDuNY — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) January 26, 2024

The court system in New York City has been infamous for decades. I know that from friends who’ve dealt with it.

Have rape accusations become a political weapon? (rhetorical question). Trump knew from day one that it would be impossible for him to get a fair trial, especially when Democrats went so far as to pass a new law just so the decades old claim could be heard as a low bar civil… https://t.co/QyparUV5ks — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) January 26, 2024

