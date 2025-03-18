Judge Orders All USAID’s Functionality Restored; Bars DOGE

Another Obama judge, Theodore Chuang, ordered President Trump to reinstate all of USAID’s functionality and barred DOGE from any further actions related to USAID’s closure.

This is absolutely nuts, and yet Chief Justice Roberts protected these corrupt judges earlier today—or at least he protected Judge Boasberg. Judges now have complete control of the Executive Branch, and we probably can’t look to SCOTUS for relief.

He claimed that DOGE likely violated the Constitution when it shut down USAID.

This is highly unlikely since JFK’s Executive Order formed it.

Judge Chuang said shutting it down violated the Constitution’s Appointments Clause and the Separation of Powers.

Read the 68-page ruling here: gov.uscourts.mdd.576293.73.0

#BREAKING: A federal judge has just ORDERED Elon Musk and DOGE to reinstate practically ALL of USAID’s functionality This is ABSURD! How can a judge FORCE the executive branch to allow USAID to continue to fund PROVEN waste, fraud, and abuse? Activist judges have… pic.twitter.com/sxWiZ0ewiD — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 18, 2025

