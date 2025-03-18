Tim Walz Says He Can Kick Most Trump Supporter’s A$$e$

M Dowling
Sixty-year-old and out of shape, Tim Walz thinks he can kick most Trump supporters’ asses. Why would he even say that?

“Why are people not trusting the message we were delivering? … Donald Trump just said they’re invading our country, and they’re eating dogs and cats — and he got more votes,” lamented the failed vice presidential candidate.

That’s right, Tim, you people are so crazy, so unhinged, so stupid that people who hate Donald Trump voted for him over you lunatics.

What is their message? It’s mutilating children, putting males in female sports, killing babies to the moment of birth, opening borders, spending until the government collapses, lying about everything, presidents with dementia, riots, bailing out violent Antifa and BLM rioters, and so much more.


