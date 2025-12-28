Judge Stops Abrego’s Trial, He’s on TikTok, Government’s Gagged

Obama-appointed District Judge in Tennessee, Waverly Crenshaw, Jr., canceled Abrego Garcia’s human smuggling trial and will, instead, hold a hearing to determine if Kilmar is being prosecuted “vindictively.”

Last week, Obama-appointed Maryland Judge Paula Xinis extended the TRO, keeping the Trump administration from arresting the MS-13-tied Kilmar Abrego Garcia. He is the wife-beating, credibly accused human trafficker. He is in the country illegally.

Looks Like a Trafficker

Garcia was supposed to go on trial next month for human trafficking. He was carting nine suspicious foreigners without luggage or documentation. At that time, he admitted he worked for a man who was a known MS-13 gangster. The first time he was picked up, in 2019, he was hanging out with MS-13 and was arrested with them. Two judges said he was MS-13.

BREAKING: @FoxNews has obtained the Tennessee Highway Patrol bodycam footage from when “Maryland Man” Kilmar Abrego Garcia was suspected of human trafficking during a traffic stop in 2022. “He’s hauling these people for money,” a trooper says. https://t.co/GbCdtAEGBa — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 2, 2025

The Judge Postpones the Trial, Gags the Government

“The Court has already found that Abrego Garcia has made such a showing, entitling him to discovery and an evidentiary hearing on why the government is prosecuting him,” Crenshaw wrote. “Given this, the burden has shifted to the government to ‘rebut the presumption with objective, on the record explanations’ for charging Abrego Garcia.”

The judge emphasized that whether the government can produce sufficient evidence is critical to the case’s outcome.

She’s taking the place of a trial judge.

If prosecutors fail to present adequate evidence, Crenshaw said he must find that they acted vindictively and dismiss the charges “or other appropriate remedies.”

The judge shut down the trial despite the evidence that he is a criminal. The judge determined that the defense showed on the due process issue, the prosecution is vindictive.

Crenshaw wrote, “The burden-shifting framework controls the Court’s analysis. Specifically, once a defendant establishes a prima facie showing of vindictiveness, ‘a presumption arises in defendant’s favor.’ The Court has already found that Abrego has made such a showing, entitling him to discovery and an evidentiary hearing on why the government is prosecuting him.”

The government is banned from speaking about the case, but Abrego can say anything he wants.

Abrego Is Now on TikTok

Abrego is making videos so the Democrat hero can continue as an inspiration for foreign criminals everywhere.

So we, at @DHSgov, are under gag order by an activist judge and Kilmar Abrego Garcia is making TikToks. American justice ceases to function when its arbiters silence law enforcement and give megaphones to those who oppose our legal system. https://t.co/11pNrHQUK6 — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) December 27, 2025