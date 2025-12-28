Petty X Influencer Mocks Maga Over a “Dead Man Walking” Post

Brian Krassenstein is one of two brothers who rose to social media fame over nonstop barbed responses to President Donald Trump’s tweets. His latest viral tweet came on Christmas Eve. The non-Christian boy posted a suggestion to X that the president needs to be put “to sleep,” after calling him a “dead man walking.

Krassenstein also called Trump a “rapist” in one response to an X poster. He knows that it is a false accusation. Trump should sue this clown who gets rich making nasty comments.

Trump is a dead man walking. America should “put him to sleep,” NOW. It is the humanitarian thing to do. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) December 24, 2025

By his own account, he created the post to entrap MAGA. If he can make us look foolish, he will. He’s a nasty individual, as is his twin brother Ed.

Krassenstein was mocking President Trump’s comments referring to firing Stephen Colbert. Trump used the expression “dead man walking” and said, “CBS should put him to sleep.”

That being said, Trump didn’t mean to kill him, and people are trying to kill Donald Trump. No one is trying to kill Stephen Colbert. Context is important, as is Krassenstein’s intent.

Krassenstein is getting rich off this trivial nonsense.

The moral of the story is to be careful responding to this guy’s posts. Better yet, ignore him so he stops making so much money.

Under an ad-revenue sharing program, the company doled out millions to high-profile Twitter users, including controversial right-wing figure Andrew Tate and the far-left twin brothers Ed and Brian Krassenstein.

The bad comes with the good. It’s a good idea to share revenue, but some divisive, obnoxious people get rich doing it.

The twins were suspended from Twitter in 2019 for all their fake accounts, but they came back worse than ever.