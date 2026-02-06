Judge Tosses a Georgia Maga Lawsuit & Fines Them $40,000

Judge Robert McBurney threw out a case by supporters of Jovan Pulitzer and fined the parties $40,000.

“The 2020 election is over,” said Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, a Republican, who dismissed Trump supporters’ lawsuit and effort to review ballots and materials they allege would prove Trump should have won Georgia.

On top of tossing the suit, the judge ordered the four plaintiffs to pay nearly $40,000 to Fulton County and the county Superior Court clerk’s office for filing the frivolous suit.

The group consists of a treasure hunter and members of a Georgia affiliate of the Tea Party Patriots.

McBurney ruled the lawsuit “presented zero factual or legal questions” concerning the county’s liability for certain claims and gave the plaintiffs until Monday to pay the attorney fees.

