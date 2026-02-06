The Evil Misbegotten Mercy of Democrats for the “Unhoused”

The Washington Free Beacon published an extensive and horrific description of a Maryland gangland. It is a spot where MS-13 governs a housing complex, and a homeless encampment of drug addicts and mentally ill souls terrorized them for years. The country won’t do a thing. The long-suffering residents have no place to go.

“There they approach a hole in the property’s wrought iron fence, which separates the Marylander from what some residents call “the mountains”: a homeless encampment that has encroached on its law-abiding neighbors since 2023, and which the county’s law enforcement officials have only recently sought to clear.

“Patrolled by masked men who appear to be part of a local gang, the encampment has become a haven for prostitutes—one of whom solicited this reporter just outside the camp—and for the AK-47s police say have been found in wooded areas. While it is not clear who stashed those guns, graffiti on nearby structures includes signs for MS-13. County police declined to comment on gang activity in the area.

The residents have complained about the dangerous “unhoused” at the town hall.

This is the response they get:

“We have to be compassionate,” the county’s deputy chief administrative officer for public safety and homeland security, Melvin Powell, said of the encampment, addressing the hundreds of residents who could soon be displaced because of it.

The politicians will shut down the complex for not handling the needs of residents, instead of handling the crime. The residents will join the unhoused.

At the town hall:

“We’re not criminalizing the unhoused,” police major Thomas Boone added. The situation shocked officials at Quasar Real Estate, a local investment firm, when it began managing the Marylander in April 2025. For months, they pleaded with police and county officials to address the open-air drug market that had effectively colonized the condo, which suffered so many break-ins that the company stopped repairing the locks.

The county has the highest Democratic vote-share of any county in the United States, at 86 percent. They didn’t clear the camp. on hearing of the residents’ plight. Instead, it threatened to sue the condo. The condo was already tight on cash, due to its failure to fix the nearly $5 million in property damage. It had been caused by the drug den on its doorstep, the Beacon reported.

What followed was an onslaught of citations that decimated the condo’s finances. It put hundreds of families at risk of eviction. At the same time, county social workers were delivering food to the encampment that triggered the crisis. it encouraged the encampment to stay put.

The county is directly responsible:

“The dilapidation of this community was caused directly by the county,” said Phil Dawit, Quasar’s managing director. “The reason it’s so bad now is that everyone let it fester.”

The county is now taking the condo to court to enforce an evacuation order against those units. If a judge rules in the county’s favor on Thursday, the residents who for years were terrorized by a homeless encampment will become homeless themselves.

“The people working hard and following laws are on their way to being homeless,” Dawit said. “Meanwhile, the homeless encampment gets to do whatever it wants.”

>When, after months of political pressure, police finally arrested some of the camp’s suppliers in January, a woman who was living there, “DC,” implied that the county’s permissiveness until that point had made it harder for her homeless neighbors to get clean.

Read the story. The report is extremely well-written, and the story is so much worse than what I have summarized here. This doesn’t do it justice. It is the woke insanity of the hardcore left being played out around the country.