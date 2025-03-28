Judges Running the Government and the Invisible Supreme Court

During Bret Baier’s interview of Elon Musk and the DOGE team, he asked Elon if he was surprised at some of the legal efforts and some of the judges that have weighed in. “There’s about eight or ten now, of these cases that are at least temporary holds, they’re being challenged by the DOJ. Are you surprised by that pushback?”

Elon responded, “Well…the DC circuit is notorious for having a very far-left bias. And when you look at the people close to some of these judges who are, where are they working? Are they working at these NGOs? Are they …getting this money? Does that seem like a system that lacks corruption? Sounds like corruption to me.”

We know Judge Boasberg’s daughter is working for an NGO that provides legal services for illegal aliens, and his wife started a Planned Parenthood facility, which most likely received government funding.

Judge John Bates blocked the Trump administration, forcing the restoration of sex change and gender ideology webpages. His wife, Carol Rhees, founded an NGO that has received USAID funding for years!

Judge Paul Engelmayer’s wife, Emily Mandestam, works for an open borders NGO called “The New York Association For New Americans” It gets funding from USAID, which is the same reform that Judge Engelmayer blocked.

Judge Chuang, who blocked President Trump’s ICE raids, is married to Jacinta Ma, who appears to be the former Vice President of the National Immigration Forum, a pro-open borders advocacy group. She was also a Biden administration appointee. Chuang also ordered President Trump to restore USAID.

Federal judge Amir Hatem Mahdy Ali, who ordered Trump to resume sending taxpayer dollars to foreign NGOs, was born in Canada and appointed by Biden. Before taking the bench, he ran a Soros-funded NGO.

U.S. District Judge Brendan Hurson blocked President Trump’s EO on stripping funding for sex change surgery and hormone drugs for minors. He is a Biden-appointed radical who made a decision based on the idea that Trump allegedly thinks the population doesn’t exist.

There are others just as bad, and most are radical Democrats.

Leftists Judges Run the Government, Where Is the Supreme Court

Betsy McCaughey addressed it and another serious problem. The Supreme Court is ignoring the issue.

On Monday, Trump’s Justice Department filed an emergency request asking the Supreme Court to take a stand on the “epidemic” of national injunctions — more than 70 and increasing daily — that leftist district court judges are using to tie the president’s hands.

Only the Supreme Court can stop this “power grab,” Trump’s lawyers said.

The success of his presidency could hinge on whether the court will act. The justices have dithered too long.

Trump’s attorneys made their initial “emergency” request for relief from nationwide injunctions on March 15.

Dozens of federal judges are blocking core policies — downsizing government, ending DEI, shrinking foreign aid, eliminating transgenderism in the military, deporting Tren de Aragua and more — that voters chose when they elected Trump.

A cadre of leftist lawyers and judges is getting away with negating the November election.

Four justices are already on the record against national injunctions, including Elena Kagan, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito.

Chief Justice John Roberts has the votes. He needs to put aside his distaste for Trump’s rhetorical indiscretions regarding the judiciary — and act to protect both the Constitution and the outcome of the November election.

Will they respond to the emergency appeal the President just filed? All we’ve gotten so far is Justice Roberts criticizing any efforts to impeach Judge Boasberg.

It is also true that Congress can defund or limit Judicial jurisdictions, and at least one law addressing jurisdictions is coming up this week, and others are in the hopper.

