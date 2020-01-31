Justice Roberts Censored Rand Paul on Thursday

Justice Roberts censored a question by Rand Paul on Thursday without offering any explanation. Paul will fight for his First Amendment rights if he has to do so.

The question was about the origin of the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, which must involve the left-wing ‘whistleblower,’ but Paul did not mention the word.

It is important to keep in mind that there is no law preventing anyone from mentioning the whistleblower. Whistleblowers are only protected from retaliation in the workplace. In addition, Eric Ciaramella is not a whistleblower. He is a leaker and a gossip, nothing more.

The President has been denied his right to confront his original accuser.

Paul told reporters, “I asked a question and the question was refused. My question made no reference to any whistleblower. I think this is an important question, one that deserves to be asked. I will read you the question so it can be made part of the public record.”

He said he doesn’t know who the whistleblower is. If Schiff doesn’t know, he doesn’t know.

Sen. @RandPaul: “My question made no reference to any whistleblower…” He then reads the question. “I think this is an important question. One that deserves to be asked.” pic.twitter.com/D2iafDrv4X — CSPAN (@cspan) January 30, 2020