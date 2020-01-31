Desperate Warren’s question met with universal mockery

During the impeachment trial on Thursday, Elizabeth Warren handed a question to Justice Roberts that was critical of himself. The question for the House managers was read by the Chief Justice who then stared her down for several seconds. If she wanted to stand out, she did, but not in a good way, except for her leftist base.

She is desperate as her poll numbers tank.

“At a time when large majorities of Americans have lost faith in government, does the fact that the Chief Justice is presiding over an impeachment trial in which Republican senators have thus far refused to allow witnesses or evidence contribute to the loss of legitimacy of the Chief Justice, the Supreme Court, and the Constitution?” Roberts read.

Schiff said it didn’t affect the legitimacy of the Justice since he doesn’t want to make his buddy Justice Roberts angry. He answered with an irrelevant story.

Watch:

Share away this edit of the question Warren sent to Roberts. pic.twitter.com/CzLu4MIdFb — ÐΛƐƔΛ (@Dcxvi_13) January 31, 2020

WOKE WARREN DID STAND OUT

The fact that Senator Warren submitted this question, and the fact that Chief Justice Roberts read it unflinchingly, highlights how well and dutifully he executes his office, and how poorly and cynically she executes hers. https://t.co/mZJhmgf8nn — Adam White (@adamjwhitedc) January 30, 2020

Pretty universal bewilderment in and around the chamber as to what point Sen. Warren was trying to make by her question about the trial contributing to a “loss of legitimacy” for Roberts/SCOTUS. Schiff wanted nothing to do with it. — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) January 30, 2020

What a dumb headline. Warren doesn’t “force” anything. How about this alternate headline: “In awkward moment, Justice Roberts reads a question from Warren showing her lack of self-awareness and her tendency to pander to her far-left base.” — Lovin’Life (@LakeLifeIsGreat) January 31, 2020