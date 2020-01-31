Desperate Warren’s question met with universal mockery

By
M. Dowling
-
0

During the impeachment trial on Thursday, Elizabeth Warren handed a question to Justice Roberts that was critical of himself. The question for the House managers was read by the Chief Justice who then stared her down for several seconds. If she wanted to stand out, she did, but not in a good way, except for her leftist base.

She is desperate as her poll numbers tank.

“At a time when large majorities of Americans have lost faith in government, does the fact that the Chief Justice is presiding over an impeachment trial in which Republican senators have thus far refused to allow witnesses or evidence contribute to the loss of legitimacy of the Chief Justice, the Supreme Court, and the Constitution?” Roberts read.

Schiff said it didn’t affect the legitimacy of the Justice since he doesn’t want to make his buddy Justice Roberts angry. He answered with an irrelevant story.

Watch:

WOKE WARREN DID STAND OUT

