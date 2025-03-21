Justice Roberts Is in an Elite Club with Judge Boasberg

By
M Dowling
-
3
58

Justice Roberts is in the same small elite club as several far-left judges, including Judge Boasberg. The George Soros Open Society Foundation partially funded the honorary title he received.

The Latest Abuse of Power

The latest insanity in the Boasberg Tren de Aragua case is forcing Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to swear the Cabinet discusses invoking state secret privilege in the demand to return deportation flights.

It’s unreal.

Judge Boasberg likes to abuse his power and humiliate the administration.

The Club

Meanwhile, Justice Roberts is reportedly a member of an elite club of far-left judges who have stopped the Trump agenda, and George Soros’s Open Society helps fund it. He was appointed by the American sister organization in the UK.

Members include Judge James Boasberg (President), Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson (Vice President),  Judge Amit Mehta (Secretary and a meeting held at her court.), Judge Beryl Howell and Justice John Roberts (Honorary Bencher of the Middle Temple).

It sounds corrupt.

It is by invitation only.

All of this intermingling and awarding one another is unacceptable. Perhaps this is why Chief Justice Roberts stuck up for corrupt Judge Boasberg and said talk of impeaching him should stop. Boasberg has a conflict of interest with his daughter and should have recused himself. The fact that he didn’t is corrupt.

Roberts loves judicial review more than he loves the country or the Constitution.

Todd Blanche explains the mission, and they will be undeterred.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz