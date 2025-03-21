Justice Roberts Is in an Elite Club with Judge Boasberg

Justice Roberts is in the same small elite club as several far-left judges, including Judge Boasberg. The George Soros Open Society Foundation partially funded the honorary title he received.

The Latest Abuse of Power

The latest insanity in the Boasberg Tren de Aragua case is forcing Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to swear the Cabinet discusses invoking state secret privilege in the demand to return deportation flights.

It’s unreal.

Judge Boasberg likes to abuse his power and humiliate the administration.

NEW: Deputy AG Blanche, in response to order last night by Jeb Boasberg to do so, just filed sworn statement confirming Cabinet-level discussions about invoking state secret privilege related to Boasberg’s demand for details on deportation flights. pic.twitter.com/TbrJcxSBUg — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) March 21, 2025

The Club

Meanwhile, Justice Roberts is reportedly a member of an elite club of far-left judges who have stopped the Trump agenda, and George Soros’s Open Society helps fund it. He was appointed by the American sister organization in the UK.

Members include Judge James Boasberg (President), Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson (Vice President), Judge Amit Mehta (Secretary and a meeting held at her court.), Judge Beryl Howell and Justice John Roberts (Honorary Bencher of the Middle Temple).

It sounds corrupt.

Here’s a lawsuit asking for recusal of an American Inns of Court member. Because of its secrecy and it’s acting more like a private social club. “THE AMERICAN INNS OF COURT ARE UNLIKE TRADITIONAL BAR ASSOCIATIONS BUT ARE SOCIAL CLUBS THAT PROVIDE FOR SECRET EX PARTE… pic.twitter.com/a3ZoZfxoa5 — Bad Kitty Unleashed (@pepesgrandma) March 20, 2025

It is by invitation only.

As for the Edward Bennett Williams American Inn of Court being invitation only, here’s the evidence. They also admits that the DOJ is included, which isn’t mentioned in the American Inns Of Court brochure. I’ll show this next. McKenzie Invited to Join Edward Bennett… pic.twitter.com/yZ7SXnJUhv — Bad Kitty Unleashed (@pepesgrandma) March 20, 2025

All of this intermingling and awarding one another is unacceptable. Perhaps this is why Chief Justice Roberts stuck up for corrupt Judge Boasberg and said talk of impeaching him should stop. Boasberg has a conflict of interest with his daughter and should have recused himself. The fact that he didn’t is corrupt.

Now it’s time for my thoughts on this. We are looking at SCOTUS involvement, DC district courts, DOJ, and prosecutors. These courts affect our entire country. This isn’t like some rinky dink branch in a Florida suburb. I don’t think these high courts should be involved in… pic.twitter.com/L87UNDN8kN — Bad Kitty Unleashed (@pepesgrandma) March 20, 2025

Roberts loves judicial review more than he loves the country or the Constitution.

Todd Blanche explains the mission, and they will be undeterred.

FULL SPEECH: Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche Gives Speech at Department of Justice – 03/14/25 pic.twitter.com/2zSdE2jWTf — AJ Huber (@Huberton) March 14, 2025

