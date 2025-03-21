Granholm Hid a Study That Showed LNG Helped the Climate

We now have more information on the corruption involved in the pause in LNG exports. Joe Biden approved the pause but didn’t know he did. When questioned by Speaker Johnson, Biden said he wouldn’t do that.

During the Houthi attacks and the Ukraine crisis, Biden paused all LNG shipments to Europe. He halted the approval process for export licenses and facilities being built/planned to save the climate.

A Louisiana judge granted a stay.

It turns out that Secretary Granholm, a wholly unprincipled agent for the hard left, buried a report with data and conclusions refuting the premise they used to enact the LNG pause, whoever ‘they’ are. Perhaps President Autopen made the decision.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the DoE already had a study showing that increasing exports would have a ‘negligible’ effect on domestic energy prices and actually reduce greenhouse emissions by a fraction.

…President Biden, prodded by climate adviser John Podesta, announced a supposedly temporary suspension of LNG project approvals in January of the election year. The stated purpose was so Energy could do a study to determine if increased exports are in the “public interest.” It turns out that DOE career staff had already completed such a study by autumn 2023.

A draft of that study, which was shared with us, shows that increased U.S. LNG exports would have negligible effects on domestic prices while modestly reducing global greenhouse gas emissions. The latter is largely because U.S. LNG exports would displace coal in power production and gas exports from other countries such as Russia.

The study was shelved, and the Autoopen administration found one they liked better. They didn’t care how badly Europe needed LNG.

The WSJ writes:

Had Kamala Harris won, Democrats would undoubtedly have used the new study to justify a permanent export ban, and we would never have found out about the other study. The LNG two-step is another notable example of how the Biden Democrats tried to deceive Americans. And they wonder why the party’s approval rating is at a record low?

True.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email