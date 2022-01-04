Justice Roberts Warns of Inappropriate Political Influence

Chief Justice John Roberts’ centered his annual year-end report to push back against increasingly “inappropriate political influence” being used in an attempt to sway the Supreme Court to rule certain ways on high-profile cases.

The lifetime appointments were meant to keep them above the reach of successive administrations and congresses.

But Justices are picked by politicians who choose people who think like them and support their views, not those of the Constitution. Judges too are picked for their political views. That’s just the truth, one Justice Roberts denies.

We’re Not So Sure About Roberts Either

The process is so political that it has raised alarm bells for the Chief Justice. It’s becoming a wing of the Democrat Party, yet Roberts is one who votes their way instead of the way of the Constitution. Remember Obamacare, “it is a tax for this, but not for that.” He turned the Constitution on its head.

Democrats have taken to threatening the Court with their demise. If they don’t comply, they will go scorched earth.

Will Justice Roberts. keep voting with them? Probably.

Roberts Warning

“Decisional independence is essential to due process, promoting impartial decision-making, free from political or other extraneous influence,” Roberts, who serves as head of the entire federal judiciary, noted in his report on the status of SCOTUS and the 107 federal district and appeals courts around the nation.

Roberts noted another area of importance: “The Judiciary’s power to manage its internal affairs insulates courts from inappropriate political influence and is crucial to preserving public trust in its work as a separate and co-equal branch of government.”

Constitutional law professor and expert Jonathan Turley, a self-avowed liberal who nonetheless has more respect for our governing processes than for political outcomes, explained how the high court is being coerced by the left to ‘comply’ with certain desired political outcomes:

Democrats demand raw court-packing to add four members to the Court to give liberals an instant majority because they don’t like certain decisions. At the same time, they lie about Trump appointing Justices as court-packing.

The Threats

Last year, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass, and others stood in front of the Supreme Court to announce a court-packing bill to give liberals a one-justice majority.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., recently issued a warning to the Supreme Court: reaffirm Roe v. Wade or face a “revolution.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal previously warned the Supreme Court that, if it continued to issue conservative rulings or “chip away at Roe v Wade,” it would trigger “a seismic movement to reform the Supreme Court. It may not be expanding the Supreme Court, it may be making changes to its jurisdiction, or requiring a certain number of votes to strike down certain past precedents.”

Democrats love to kill babies until the moment of birth.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also declared in front of the Supreme Court “I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price.”

