Kamala Announces $1.2B Investment to Slow Illegals [While There Is No Enforcement]

















The insanity of this ruse is beyond the pale. Kamala Harris announced a $1.2 billion investment in Central America to allegedly slow the illegal immigration into the United States.

Everyone knows the massive illegal immigration is due to the Biden administration policies. There are no other reasons. Our borders are wide open and illegal immigrants get more benefits than citizens.

Vice President Kamala Harris, eager to show progress on one of her most high-profile assignments, plans to announce on Monday $540 million in private investments in Central America as part of the administration’s plan to reduce migration from the area by improving local conditions.

The announcement, previewed by White House officials on Sunday, will bring total private commitments in the region to more than $1.2 billion since May, when Harris began soliciting companies and nonprofits to spend money in Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

This is utter nonsense.

Just let law enforcement do their jobs and it will stop.

President Biden asked Harris in March to help curb migration from the region by addressing the so-called root causes, which include poverty, corruption, crime and natural disasters

What a pathetic joke this administration is.

