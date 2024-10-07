Kamala: Balance to Be Struck Between Being Tough and a B****

Kamala says in the video below that, as a woman, there is a balance to be struck between being tough and being a bitch? Cackle, cackle, cackle. Clearly, it wasn’t funny. Do you think she found the balance?

Without honest media, people like Kamala Harris rise to the highest levels of power.

When Hurricane Helene hit, Biden was at the beach, and Kamala was in Hollywood and interviewing on a porny podcast.

Watch the ditz here:

Kamala got ahead with the help of kingmaker Willie Brown, a socialist over 30 years older than her.

“Over the course of the relationship, Brown gave Harris a BMW, she traveled with him to Paris, attended the Academy Awards,” and he even took her on a business trip to Boston where he was meeting Donald Trump, according to the 2021 book “Kamala’s Way: An American Life” by journalist Dean Morain.

In November 1994, as his term as speaker was ending, Brown appointed his concubine Harris — who was then working in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office — to the California Medical Assistance Commission.

“Yes, we dated,” said Brown, who was also a two-term mayor of San Francisco, in a 2019 opinion piece. “Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly speaker. And I certainly helped with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco.”