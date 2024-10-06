For Discussion: If Israel Attacks Iran’s Kharg Island

Mark Halperin is on YouTube, trying to recover from the MeToo allegations when he was ABC News’s political director. The guest in the video below suggests one possible scenario pre-election. Tell us what you think about this.

Halperin interviews various guests, and one in the link below suggests the Middle East could explode before the election, leading to $5 per gallon of gasoline.

Along that train of thought, who and how to influence the US elections:

Israel, under Prime Minister Netanyahu, could do exactly that and get Trump elected by attacking Iran’s Kharg Island, which pumps 95% of Iran’s oil. Iran is already on record saying they will missile attack Saudi Arabia’s oil fields, which will spike oil prices overnight and slash oil production.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserves, so it will be instant long gas lines and $5 or more per gallon of gasoline.

If Israel attacks Kharg Island, will Iran keep the lid on things until at least after the elections to help Harris become POTUS and then, on November 6th, unleash the missiles on the Saudi Arabian oil fields?

The tankers in the Straight of Hormuz would also be in danger.

It would be a great time for China to take over Taiwan.

Meanwhile, we’re bombing Yemen, Russia’s bombing Ukraine and Ukraine’s using US weapons in Donbas. Israel is bombing Lebanon, and Kamala is giving Lebanon [Hezbollah] $157 million for “humanitarian” purposes.

What do you think?