Kamala: Ban Terms “Radical Islamic Terrorism…Illegal Aliens”

Marxist Kamala Harris told a crowd of Muslims in Southern California that “radical Islamic terrorism” is an evil term. She claimed it ignores how Muslims have been the greatest victims of terror. There is some truth to that. Muslims are the perennial victims of their own fellow Islamists. White supremacists don’t go after them.

The poster writes, “Harris is affiliated with NIAC, a pro-Iran lobby group.”

The FBI claims Iran is funding Democrat [far-left nutjobs] attacking police in D.C.

Pro-Hamas Harris

Harris’s national security advisor is Phillip Gordon. Philip Gordon, who served as Special Assistant to the President and White House Coordinator for the Middle East, North Africa, and the Gulf Region, rose from Harris’ deputy national security adviser to the top spot in 2022.

Gordon has spoken at least twice before the National Iranian American Council (NIAC), which, according to Tablet Magazine, was “a willing advocate for a theocratic regime that brutally tortures and murders its own citizens while spreading death throughout the Middle East.”

As a well-connected member of the administration told Mehdi Hasan, Harris is “definitely better on Gaza” than President Biden. She very reluctantly met with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

HARRIS WAS ICY TO NETANYAHU

“She was very icy in her demeanor, showed strong discipline there, and her words were a clear signal,” former National Security Advisor John Bolton said on CNN Friday.

“Harry Truman should be turning in his grave now because the Democratic Party’s very special relationship with Israel, I think, has disappeared, and I think a Harris administration would be a whole different world in U.S.-Israeli relations,” he added.

She told the Israeli Prime Minister that she wants a ceasefire.

“I’ve said it many times, but it bears repeating: Israel has a right to defend itself, but how it does so matters,” she told reporters following the meeting, saying she discussed with Netanyahu “the scale of human suffering in Gaza, including the death of far too many innocent civilians.”

“What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating,” Harris said. “The images of dead children and desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety, sometimes displaced for the second, third, or fourth time. We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering, and I will not be silent.”

Hamas runs Gaza, and they use their people as human shields. She never condemns them.

Democrats are ditching Jews because Muslims will have far more voters!

Obama told an interviewer in France that the US was a Muslim country. Maybe that is where we are headed.

She also says we should reject the term ‘illegal alien’ because an “undocumented immigrant” is not a criminal.

We Don’t Have Borders

According to Harris, an undocumented immigrant is not a criminal. Everyone in the world can come through our borderless nation because it’s not a crime. Apparently, they all have the best of intentions.

