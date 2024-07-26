Harris Is Very Comfortable with the Afghanistan Withdrawal

Kamala was behind the surrender of Afghanistan. She takes full credit for the deadly withdrawal. The media’s choice for the president was very comfortable as the last person in the room with Uncle Joe when he made the decisively deadly plan.
Kamala Harris was behind the botched Afghanistan withdrawal that resulted in 13 dead American service members
Bash: “Joe Biden just made a really big decision—Afghanistan—were you the last person in the room?”
Kamala: “Yes.”
Bash: “And you feel comfortable?”
Kamala: “I do.” pic.twitter.com/qlTAt2wjTN
