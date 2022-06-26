Kamala Harris Delivers Another Applesauce of Humbuggery

Kamala Harris, reading from a professionally-written prepared text in a speech on Friday, tried to inspire abortion-on-demand Americans. Undoubtedly, she practiced the speech. She based her argument on the principles of freedom.

She spoke at the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) 39th Annual Conference. Her goal was to convince them of the future of abortion with inspirational words. “We are guided by what we see that can be, unburdened by what has been.”

That’s a professionally-written tongue twister.

Referencing the Supreme Court Dobbs decision, Harris said that the “great aspiration of our nation has been to expand freedom. … But the expansion of freedom clearly is not inevitable, and it certainly is not something that just happens.”

Harris called the opposition “odds and the obstacles.” Many in the opposition think that is what she is.

She struggled to deliver an inspirational line to the audience about overcoming the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“We push to move forward; that we are guided by what we see that can be, unburdened by what has been,” she stated. There was no applause. “And I know everyone in this room understands this,” she claimed.

After they unraveled it, they did.

So, who is writing this stuff that she delivers badly? We know who. Meghan Groob—Bill Gates‘ former speech writer and an ACLU extremist is her chief speech director. Groob replaced Harris’ former speech writer, Kate Childs Graham, a gay progressive Catholic.

Watch:

KAMALA HARRIS: “The strength of our nation has always been that…we are guided by what we see that can be unburdened by what has been.” pic.twitter.com/ofikQ3YHde — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 25, 2022

More humbuggery here.

KAMALA HARRIS: “I know you know the president and I are using every tool at our disposal to lower costs.” Under the failed Biden-Harris administration, costs for pretty much everything continue to rise. pic.twitter.com/m4doe5kheZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2022

No one believes that, Kamala.

Financial journalist Jacob Goldstein cites Biden’s $1.9 trillion “stimulus” as a leading driver of inflation: “The problem is the economy overheated.” “The government should not have put SO MUCH MONEY into the economy.” pic.twitter.com/If6HZsCAFt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2022

