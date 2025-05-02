Kamala Harris Has Returned, Boldly Pleading for Those She Brought Here

Kamala Harris reappeared last night for a 16-minute speech to remind us why she lost the election. Between giggles and silly gestures, she pleaded for the protection of due process rights. She must mean criminal illegal aliens because she never speaks up for the victims like the children who were trafficked or the youth who got caught up in drugs, or the rape, murder victims.

Watch her relate the elephant story, which is evidently an allegory on protecting people like Abrego from President Trump:

Notice how she praised the courage of the judges? Remember Judge Dugan who helped the criminal illegal alien escape?

She loves and admires these people: Jasmine, Van Hollen, AOC.

Kamala Harris says that she loves Chris Van Hollen, Jasmine Crockett, and AOC. All the worst people who are low IQ and love illegals. President Trump saved America from this crazy woman.pic.twitter.com/UBEDwdUYfS — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) May 1, 2025

It’s not even funny anymore. Harris and her buddy Joe seriously damaged this country, perhaps irreparably. Illegal alien gangs now have footholds in every major city. It’s not just Tren de Aragua. We have Haitian gangs and African warlords here.

As soon as Democrats get into office again, they will give them all amnesty. Then, we’re finished as a country.

Stephen Miller has it exactly right!

“Yes, the only thing Americans want to hear from Kamala Harris is an apology for joining Joe Biden,” Miller said. “Remember, she was the border czar, joining Joe Biden in aiding and abetting the invasion of our country.

“And we’re never going to stop talking about this, because what they did to this country is unforgivable. It is an eternal stain on the Democrat Party. Every day we read another story, every day we arrest another alien they let into this country who raped a child, who beat a woman within an inch of her life, who murdered a mom, who murdered a dad, who trafficked drugs into this country, who trafficked fentanyl into this country, who are responsible for dead and slaughtered Americans.

“And I don’t know what’s broken in the Washington press corps, that none of that moves them emotionally. The only thing that gets them exercised is, do we need to have more trials for terrorist supporters? Need to have more trials for gang bangers. We need to have more trials for illegal alien invaders, even though Congress and the Constitution clearly say that you can expel invaders and illegal aliens quickly, efficiently, and properly.

“This President has literally saved America. And I could not be prouder. I could not be prouder, as I know Karoline feels the same way, to come every single day to this building where we have a leader sitting in office whose first, last, and every thought is the safety, prosperity, security, and sovereignty of the citizens. That’s an important word, people, Citizens of this Republic.”

Stephen Miller just TORCHED Kamala Harris “The only thing Americans want to hear from Kamala Harris is an APOLOGY for joining Joe Biden in aiding and abetting the INVASION of our country…” “What they did to this country is UNFORGIVABLE. It is an ETERNAL STAIN.” pic.twitter.com/IQ9c57WoNz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 1, 2025

