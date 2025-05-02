New! No More Tax Dollars Will Go to NPR and PBS Propagandists

President Trump said public funding of PBS and NPR is “outdated and unnecessary but corrosive to the appearance of journalistic independence.”

Late Thursday, President Trump signed an Executive Order to stop taxpayer dollars from going to NPR and PBS, given their “biased and partisan news coverage.”

The order directs the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to “cease federal funding for NPR and PBS” to the extent the law allows. The order could be challenged in court.

We know some Democrat judge will fund them. TRO is coming! NPR and PBS are free advertising for the far-left Democrats.

The White House said in a Friday statement that both organizations had received “tens of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds each year to spread radical, woke propaganda disguised as ‘news.'”

“Unlike in 1967, when the CPB was established, today the media landscape is filled with abundant, diverse, and innovative news options,” the executive order reads. “Government funding of news media in this environment is not only outdated and unnecessary but corrosive to the appearance of journalistic independence.”

Government should NOT fund the FREE PRESS.

Trump and his followers, including Elon Musk, have long complained that NPR and PBS are biased and promote left-wing causes. The far-left executives deny it. However, they are obviously biased.

They Don’t Need Us

NBC News says: To date, NPR and PBS receive roughly half a billion dollars each in public money. They also earn money from sponsorship. NPR says less than 1% of its funding comes from public sources.

In a statement last month, responding to a draft memo to Congress outlining the funding cut, an NPR spokesperson said, “Eliminating funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting would have a devastating impact on American communities across the nation that rely on public radio for trusted local and national news, culture, lifesaving emergency alerts, and public safety information.”

How can this be if we only give them 1% of their funding?

Paula Kerger, CEO and president of PBS, said last month that an order to defund the organization would “disrupt the essential service PBS and local member stations provide to the American people.”

They’ll survive.

They’re boring as well as biased. It’s doubtful that anyone, anywhere, can get better news reports than from those two.

Watch:

The rescissions package to defund NPR & PBS could not come any sooner. Our tax dollars shouldn’t be funding institutions that promote values Americans find repugnant. pic.twitter.com/ACl99E7q24 — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) April 30, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email