Kamala Harris Is Pushing Her Grandparent Tall Tales Again

For years, and again this week, Kamala Harris has been telling a tale of her grandfather fighting for India’s independence and her grandmother running around India in the early 1900s with a bullhorn screaming about abortion.

2017. Kamala claims that her grandmother would go from village to village in India with a bullhorn, preaching about the need for access to abortion. This woman is so fake.pic.twitter.com/T9PH32nlWS — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 3, 2024

Harris included an old family photo in her post on X and claimed that her grandfather had participated in the fight for India’s independence.

“As a young girl visiting my grandparents in India, my grandfather took me on his morning walks, where he would discuss the importance of fighting for equality and fighting corruption. He was a retired civil servant who had been part of the movement to win India’s independence,” Harris wrote on X on Sunday.

Harris was referring to civil servant PV Gopalan, who worked for both the Indian government following the country’s independence and the British administration during its colonial period.

Gopalan allegedly assisted refugees from East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, in relocating to India. He also served as an advisor to Kenneth Kaunda, the former president of Zambia. His wife, Rajam Gopalan, allegedly gained recognition for her social work in Zambia.

“My grandmother traveled across India—bullhorn in hand—to speak with women about accessing birth control. Their commitment to public service and fight for a better future live on in me today,” she added.

The grandmother’s story is fantastical. According to Kamala D. Harris: Biography of Inspirational Personality by Dr. Gopal Sharma, Harris’s grandmother, Rajam Gopalan, was betrothed at twelve, began living with her husband at sixteen, and never attended high school.

Harris insisted that her grandmother’s legacy of defiance shaped her commitment to championing women’s rights and social justice.

Not likely. The fact that Kamala lies constantly makes it even more unbelievable.

Meanwhile, her grandfather had been a member of the British Imperial Secretariat Service, which, following India’s independence, changed its name to the Central Secretariat Service. He couldn’t serve as a bureaucrat for the British and be part of the independence movement opposing the same government and violating service rules.

According to the records, PV Gopalan was a conscientious civil servant. Gopalan’s son, Harris’s uncle G Balachandran, claimed that his father would have been dismissed if he had publicly supported the end of British rule.

Harris likes to repeat a story plagiarized from Martin Luther King Jr.

Flashback to the time Kamala Harris claimed she told her mother that she wanted “fweedom” when she was a child at a civil rights march but the entire story was plagiarized from MLK. pic.twitter.com/IsUVwxVLrn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 21, 2024

She sounds like Biden with his crazy stories.

