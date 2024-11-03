DEC Lies About Peanut & Donald Trump Weighs In

After a nasty Internet user called in a complaint, the DEC (Department of Environmental Conservation) raided a private home of animal rescuers, stole their pets Peanut and Fred, and then murdered them.

Acting on anonymous tips about alleged “unsafe” conditions, authorities stormed the residence of Mark Longo, where Peanut and a #Raccoon named #Fred were seized.

Longo, heartbroken and fearing the worst, soon learned from the news that both animals had been euthanized. The reported reason? Peanut allegedly bit someone during the seizure, triggering what officials claim was a “mandatory” rabies test. They don’t have a test to show for it insofar as we know.

“Peanut was like family,” Longo lamented, “and now gone.”

The Real Story

As Sentinel said yesterday, the real story here is even this non-military department can raid a home and abuse the owners over a pet squirrel and raccoon. The government is way out of control.

The squirrel wasn’t a danger. The DEC has taken to lying.

Dr. Malone posted on X debunking that lie. “To be clear: Based on the search results, it is extremely rare for squirrels to contract rabies. The data suggests that squirrels are not considered vectors of rabies and have never been known to transmit the disease to humans.”

This was Fred. He was rescued and rehabilitated following an injury and fell in love with his rescuer. Fred was seized by New York authorities alongside Peanut the Squirrel after an online troll reported the owner. They were both euthanized. pic.twitter.com/7S1cemJeZI — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 3, 2024

Nearly 50,000 people sign a petition demanding justice for Peanut the Squirrel. Over 48,000 people have signed an online petition calling for ‘accountability from the DEC and the New York State government’ over the euthanasia of the beloved squirrel. pic.twitter.com/Ces8qDPwOL — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 3, 2024

Donald Trump Weighs In

This is funny. I’m sure the humorless left won’t get the humor, or the fact that this administration’s priorities are insane.

They killed the poor little guys.

Peanut war ein Eichhörnchen, Fred ein Waschbär. Beide erlangten im Internet Berühmtheit, lebten bei Tierfreunden in New York. Peanut hätte aufgrund einer Verletzung nicht in freier Wildbahn leben können. Nun gab es eine Razzia und die Tiere wurden getötet.pic.twitter.com/c5q8zTb5To — Peter Borbe (@PeterBorbe) November 2, 2024