Kamala Harris Still Wants the Mics Unmuted

ABC News rejected Kamala’s request to unmute the mics during the debate with Donald Trump, scheduled for September 10th. She probably wants to filibuster.

A network email reviewed by The Post lays out similar rules as those for Trump’s June 27 CNN debate against President Biden — including no audience, no pre-written notes or props, and muted mics when a candidate is not speaking.

Trump and Harris will stand on stage and will be allowed to carry only a pen, a pad of paper, and a bottle of water.

The NY Post Report

The Republican campaign had insisted the debate — set to be held at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center — follow the same rules as the June showdown with Biden.

However, Harris’ team claimed on Monday that they wanted both candidate mics on for the entire 90-minute showdown.

A Trump campaign source told The Post Wednesday that they understood that the Harris campaign had backed off the request, though the precise chronology was unclear.

“The Harris folks are completely full of it,” Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told Newsmax on Wednesday.

“Everything was agreed to and set last week,” he added. “The Harris people are trying to distract and come up with something shiny to move away from the fact that she’s not doing interviews.”

“The truth is, they’re trying to get out of it because she doesn’t want to debate,” the 45th president said of the scheduled Sept. 10 showdown during an appearance at a Vietnamese restaurant in Falls Church, Va. “She’s not a good debater, she’s not a smart person. She doesn’t want to debate.”

Her team claims his campaign doesn’t trust him to have unmuted mics.

Harris’s interview with CNN’s Trump hater Dana Bash is this evening. Bash’s husband was Barack Obama’s Chief of Staff. Harris is bringing her running mate to keep her from going off the rails. In any case, it’s taped so they can take out anything they don’t like.