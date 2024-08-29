Don’t Forget, 300,000 Migrants Children Are Unaccounted For

By
M DOWLING
-
0
0

The media is so corrupt that they will not publicize the fact that 300,000 migrant children are unaccounted for. No one knows where they are, and no one is monitoring them.

The Department of Homeland Security’s internal watchdog says it has uncovered an “urgent issue” with how immigration officials handle cases involving unaccompanied migrant children, warning in a new report that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has been unable to keep track of all unaccompanied minors released from government custody.

HHS is responsible but is blaming ICE for not keeping track of them, but they gave them an impossible task. They often send children to vacant lots and other homes that can’t be tracked. The government doesn’t even require IDs or DNA tests when they come in. ICE doesn’t have the staff to handle the massive numbers coming into the country.

At the same time, our government will pass laws to allegedly protect children on farms. They’re pathetic.


