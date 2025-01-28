Kamala Harris’s Husband Doug Has a Big New Job

A longtime entertainment attorney, Emhoff has joined Willkie Farr & Gallagher as a partner and will split his time between Los Angeles and New York, the law firm announced Monday.

Wilkie, Farr & Gallagher is a huge step up as he cashes out on all the contacts he made in D.C. while fundraising for his wife, Kamala Harris.

Emhoff’s practice will advise corporations on investigations and litigation, “including matters with significant reputational concerns that are international in scope.”

According to The Hill, “I am delighted to be joining Willkie, where I am looking forward to working alongside trusted and innovative legal counselors,” Emhoff said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join this talented and collaborative team.”

Wilkie said they’re thrilled to have him.

During Harris’s time as vice president, Emhoff has served on the Georgetown Law faculty as a distinguished visitor from practice. Wilkie’s announcement indicated Emhoff will remain in that role, US News & World Report states.

A far-left woke Doug Emhoff is not what many would hope Georgetown U would employ.

Emhoff will advise the global firm’s corporate clients on crises such as “sensitive investigations” and “complex litigation,” the firm said and will split his time between Los Angeles and New York.

US News & World Report states Emhoff is fundraising, and Wilkie has a lobbying arm, though he isn’t registered as a lobbyist yet.

According to the American Lawyer, Willkie employs over 1,200 attorneys worldwide and is one of the country’s 50 highest-grossing law firms, with $1.5 billion in revenue in 2023.

The former vice president and her husband were recently spotted touring a $20,000-a-month apartment on New York’s Upper West Side following moving out of the U.S. Naval Observatory. Emhoff will work in Los Angeles and New York for his new firm.

Emhoff helped raise nearly a billion dollars for his wife's campaign, and he made connections.



