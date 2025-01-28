Secret Service’s “Bloody Friday” of Reassignments, Forced Retirements

On Monday, Secret Service Director Sean Curran sent an agency-wide email at 5 pm (through senior division directors) formally notifying the agency about the leadership changes he made last week.

Curran didn’t mention former Acting Secret Service Director Ron Rowe, but sources told Crabtree Rowe is retiring.

Agents are still urging Curran to push out Chief Operating Officer Cynthia Radway quickly. She is extremely close to former Director Kimberly Cheatle. Cheatle is close to the Cheneys.

In the 5 p.m. email, Curran announced that Tyler McQuiston will be his incoming chief of staff and Richard Giuditta, Jr. will serve as his senior adviser.

McQuiston is a well-respected former longtime Secret Service agent who is coming out of retirement to help Curran reform the agency.

Curran announced other new Secret Service leadership changes and reassignments:

Assistant Director Darryl Volpicelli, Office of Intergovernmental and Legislative Affairs, will be assigned as the acting deputy director.

Assistant Director James Donahue, Office of Protective Operations, will be assigned to assistant director, Office Of Protective Operations, Mission Readiness. (Crabtee said Curran may still be looking for a position to reassign Donahue to — he had to be moved out temporarily to make way for Stuart Allison.)

Deputy Assistant Director Stuart Allison, Office of Protective Operations, will be reassigned to Assistant Director, Office of Protective Operations.

Chief Counsel Thomas Huse, Office of the Chief Counsel, will be assigned to the Department of Homeland Security.

Assistant Director David Torres, Office of Strategic Intelligence and Information, will retire in February.

