Kamala Loses It When Charlemagne The God Asks a Question She Doesn’t Like

















Kamala, Miss Personality, went off When “Charlamagne Tha God” asked her who the “real President” is, Manchin or Biden?

Obviously, it’s not Biden.

She doesn’t connect with people. Ms. Harris is a phony who lies, and is without poise.

Her poll numbers are low because she is incompetent and can’t relate to people.

Toward the end of the interview with “Charlamagne Tha God” on his Comedy Central show, Charlamagne asked the question.

“So who is the real president of this country? Is it Joe Manchin or Joe Biden?”

Symone Sanders, Harris’ top communications aide, interrupted, probably trying to keep her from answering badly. “I’m sorry, we’ve got to wrap,” Sanders said. Charlamagne then turned to his producer and said, “They’re acting like they can’t hear me.”

When Harris confirmed that she could, in fact, hear Charlamagne, the host asked his question again. “So who is the real president of this country? Is it Joe Manchin or Joe Biden?”

“Come on, Charlamagne! Come on, it’s Joe Biden. No, no, no, no, no! It’s Joe Biden! It’s Joe Biden – And don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president,” Harris said scolding Charlamagne.

“And it’s Joe Biden! And I’m vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris,” the VP said wagging her finger like an angry school marm.

She’s on Comedy Central. Why didn’t she joke with him? We all know Biden isn’t running anything.

She then went on to some lies and BS about all they are doing for the country and for Black people.

Watch:

WATCH: Kamala staffer tries to shut down interview when Harris is asked if Biden/Manchin is in charge. Then she gets shouty and belligerent and accuses the interviewer of sounding like a Republican (revealing she only expects interviewers to be leftists) pic.twitter.com/pGjmef0adE — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) December 18, 2021

