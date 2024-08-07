Kamala Picked Tim Walz Because He’s White & Likes to Fish

The New York Times claims, “Tim Walz is going to bring big Midwestern dad energy to the presidential campaign.” They are making this statement in a new article by Reid Epstein while knowing Walz has caused tremendous harm to Wisconsin. They also have to know that he is a raging Marxist.

The Times says she picked him for his familiarity and, apparently, his whiteness.

“She picked him to run as her vice president for one reason above all others: His biography and his demeanor make him a familiar figure for voters who might not be attracted to a Black and South Asian woman from California.“

Democrats still haven’t learned that most Americans don’t want people in charge because of the color of their skin but for their competence and the “content of their character.”

His biography is a fraud. He didn’t even earn the Army rank he claimed for decades.

The Times continues the lie that he’s your small-town Midwestern old guy who loves to fish and hunt. They left out the part where he’s a communist.

“Walz is a former small-town high school football coach who spends his free time hunting and fishing. He wears a camouflage hat while campaigning and speaks with the nasal accent native to the Upper Midwest. I grew up in Central Illinois and spent years living and working in Wisconsin. Hearing Walz speak reminds me of what it sounds like to hear another English speaker while traveling abroad — a familiar, comforting sound.”

[…]

“He brings with him a vast understanding of the Midwest,” Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota told me yesterday. “This will be a vice president who has stood in deer stands in the middle of 10-degree weather and has fished across Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes.” The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement He’s an old Red Diaper Baby, and this is BS. The New York Times is a propaganda outlet. They even put the piece in the morning briefing. It’s dishonest. Peter King said he wasn’t like that in Congress and changed as governor. The emphasis was added. Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ If you didn’t see this clip, here it is again:

The CNN Poll Guru

“The Democrats’ hope is that he’s going to appeal to the blue-collar areas in these other three states, maybe he will, but when you look at what he’s done in Minnesota, you don’t quite see that,” guru Kornacki said.

“When you look at what Tim Walz actually pulled off to get elected, to get re-elected in 2022, it’s the Biden model, demographically, regionally,” Kornacki told host Ana Cabrera. “You go county by county; there’s not much variance between how Walz did and how Biden did. Walz ran up huge numbers; look at this: this is the biggest county in the state, Hennepin County, Minneapolis here. Walz ran up huge numbers, Biden ran up huge numbers.”

THE OBAMA-BIDEN MAGIC IS GONE

“Now go into greater Minnesota, let’s take a look at, like, Stearns County here. Look, Walz lost this by 23 points. What did Biden lose it by? 23 points. And this is the kind of county, by the way, in Minnesota and across the Midwest here, that Democrats are hoping Walz will help them with,” Kornacki continued. “Look, let’s go back in time here. Once upon a time, just a dozen years ago, Democrats weren’t winning a county like this, but look, Barack Obama was able to get 43% of the vote here, basically running just over 10 points behind Mitt Romney. Obama was able to do that in a county like Stearns, and he was able to do that in counties like this all over the Midwest: Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania.”

“You see, that fell off the cliff for Democrats with Clinton, with Biden. And there’s Walz; his tally in this county, right between where Biden and Clinton’s was,” Kornacki said. “So, the Walz victory in 2022 looks like what is now a standard Democratic victory in Minnesota: Heavy reliance on the Twin Cities metro area and taking big losses in greater Minnesota.”

“The Democrats’ hope is that he’s going to appeal to the blue-collar areas in these other three states. Maybe he will. But when you look at what he’s done in Minnesota, you don’t quite see that,” Kornacki said.

Watch:

‘You Don’t Quite See That’: MSNBC Data Guru Delivers Brutal Reality Check To Dems After Walz Pick pic.twitter.com/J020ClHAtw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 6, 2024