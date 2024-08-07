The American Communist: Gov. Tim Walz

Gov. Walz and his family are to the left of Marxist Kamala Harris. Walz’s daughter Hope is a Marxist activist who helped spark the Minneapolis riots by telling the radicals her father was not going to call in the National Guard right away. Then she tweeted the Guard positions so the rioting communists and anarchists wouldn’t get caught.

This should have been the end of his career. He’s the perfect vice president for Marxist Kamala. It proves the communists are moving in on normal America.

The first clip features his clueless, ditzy wife speaking. A few of his daughter’s clips, shared during the riots, follow.

He’s a Communist.

Walz put tampons in girl’s and boy’s bathrooms in grades 4-12.

He believes in castrations, hysterectomies, and puberty blockers for children. He set up a trans refuge so people could take minors from their parents and bring them to to Minnesota without parental permission for all of those things.

Walz loves, loves, loves China, and has ties to the Maoist nation.

He is destroying all means of energy, including hydro and nuclear plants in the coldest state in the nation, to make way for wind and solar, which they barely have.

The Marxist governor has votes counted up until nine days after the election and sends residents far more ballots than they will ever use.

Free college for those whose parents make $80,000 or less. Free college for illegals and free healthcare. Taxes are skyrocketing. He took a $17 billion surplus and turned it into a huge debt, and he is still spending.

He shut down the schools and churches even while children were committing suicide and until churches said they would no longer follow his mandate.

The Marxist governor believes in preventing any care for aborted babies. He orders them to die.

His army record is dishonest. He left after 24 years when the war came and claimed a rank he had never completed.

He is constantly belittling white people.

The Staged Call: It Is What Democrats Now Do – Stage Everything

Kamala Harris’s staged call to Gov. Tim Walz is as phony as the two of them. He’s relaxed sitting at home and happens to have a camera crew in his home as he is clearly unsurprised by Kamala’s hyper call. She, too, happens to have a camera crew filming her.

Everything with Democrats has become fake and staged. Do they even know what is real?

What a shame the Democrat Party allowed communists, aka progressives, to take control. Liberals, where are you?

Correction: I accidentally wrote he damaged Wisconsin instead of Minnesota. He did work in Wisconsin for years. Perhaps he did damage it, but this was a big error.