Kamala says it’s unAmerican to not call fake Dr Jill Biden a doctor

Kamala Harris was deeply disturbed to learn that people don’t want to call fake Dr. Jill a doctor.

The incoming VP said Jill worked hard, raised her children, went to night school and earned it.

Jill Biden has an EdD. It’s not impressive. I’m an educator I know. Check out the course work for yourself and you will see what I mean. It’s ridiculous for her to use the title.

Also, as an educator, I can tell you that using it outside the profession is considered an affectation.

Watch:

WATCH: Kamala Harris says it's un-American to not say DOCTOR Jill Biden pic.twitter.com/GvdyTub2am — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 18, 2020